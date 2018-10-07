This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Dolph and Milo.
Dolph (A012362) is a domestic short hair brown tabby teenager who has it all. Dolph likes attention, toys and playing with other friendly cats. He is a handsome boy with his sweet face, light tan undercoat, dark striping and black tail tip. Vital stats: 7 months old, neutered, rabies vaccination current, bags packed and ready for his forever home.
Milo (A014340) is a playful and handsome boy. When he came to the ARC he was so shy, but with the help of staff and volunteers Milo is now very friendly and trusting. He loves playing with toys and chasing tennis balls. What Milo wants most, however, is a home where he will be loved.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Dolph and Milo are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
