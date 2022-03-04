Hitting the dance floor to boogie to the smooth sounds of Maroon 5 were San Luis Salute guests, back row from left, Gabrielle Marino, Patrick Finnegan, Gabrielle Ferrara, Joshua Karam and Catherine Hart Swab; and front row, from left, Frances Moody Buzbee and Crystal Del Toro.
Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta hosted a pre-gala party on his yacht before joining the San Luis Salute gala at the convention center.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Southern Newspapers Inc. Chairman Dolph Tillotson and his wife, Teri, enjoy a quiet moment at the San Luis Salute in Galveston on Feb. 25.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Leonard Woolsey, president of Southern Newspapers Inc. and publisher of The Galveston County Daily News, shares the spotlight with daughter Ally Woolsey.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Hitting the dance floor to boogie to the smooth sounds of Maroon 5 were San Luis Salute guests, back row from left, Gabrielle Marino, Patrick Finnegan, Gabrielle Ferrara, Joshua Karam and Catherine Hart Swab; and front row, from left, Frances Moody Buzbee and Crystal Del Toro.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Cara and John Koza soak up the colorful ambience at the San Luis Salute gala.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Georgia Barzilay, pictured here with her husband Ami, added to the sparkle of the evening.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Suzanne Brayman, from left, V.J. Tramonte and Christine Tramonte Callahan were among the guests at the San Luis Salute.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Sharon O’Connor Simmons and Joe Simmons pose for a photo at the San Luis Salute.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Spagnola, left, and Lindsay Touchy add to the elegance of the evening.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Island-born billionaire Tilman Fertitta welcomes Seaside Scenes columnist Carla Peoples aboard his new yacht, the Boardwalk, for a Champagne reception prior to the San Luis Salute.
COURTESY
Jim and Dancie Ware soak up the Moulin Rouge-vibe at the San Luis Salute.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Adam Levine and Maroon 5 rocked the house until the wee hours at the San Luis Salute.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Entertainers for the evening embodied the Moulin rouge theme.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Can you have fun at the San Luis Salute? You certainly can can can.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Moulin Rogue-styled dancers added a little spice to the night.
About 350 invitation-only guests ditched their fancy-dress shoes Feb. 25 before walking the red carpet and stepping onto Tilman Fertitta‘s brand-spanking-new 252-foot yacht, the Boardwalk, berthed at Pier 21 in Galveston.
The occasion was a black-tie Champagne reception on the yacht, held just before the 25th annual San Luis Salute at the Galveston Island Convention Center. And Seaside Scenes was there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.