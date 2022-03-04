About 350 invitation-only guests ditched their fancy-dress shoes Feb. 25 before walking the red carpet and stepping onto Tilman Fertitta‘s brand-spanking-new 252-foot yacht, the Boardwalk, berthed at Pier 21 in Galveston.

The occasion was a black-tie Champagne reception on the yacht, held just before the 25th annual San Luis Salute at the Galveston Island Convention Center. And Seaside Scenes was there.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

