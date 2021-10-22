The happy couple, Michael Woody and Kevin Smith, are at the middle of the festivities, of course, as their attendants, from left, John Barrera, Lauren Woody, Thomas Gonzales and Jennifer Moynahan, celebrate their marriage with champagne and confetti.
Groom Michael Woody’s mother, Janet Woody, and stepfather Robert Triplett were among the many family members in attendance.
Groom Michael Woody is flanked by his brothers, David Woody, left, and John Woody.
From left: Lili Woody, Lauren Woody and Nick Bauer enjoy wedding weekend festivities.
Grooms Michael Woody, right, and Kevin Smith, second from left, welcome guests Gina Spagnola, left, and Maureen Patton.
Guests pre-partying the night before the wedding of Michael Woody and Kevin Smith (back row) included, front row from left, Peter Chase, Amy Maxwell Chase, Silvia Silva and Michael Maxwell.
Grooms Kevin Smith, left, and Michael Woody, stop for a photo with Joellyn and Jennifer Moynahan, owners of Carr Mansion, where the pre-wedding cocktail party was held.
Smith family members in attendance included, from left, Heather Fleming; Susan Smith Burrows; Carla Shere, Thomas Gonzales, Rena Shere and Paulette Blaszak.
Railroad Museum President David Robertson; left, and Riondo’s owner Don McClaugherty are seen on the scene of the post-wedding ride on the Bonneybrook at the museum.
Guests enjoy a post-wedding toast with mimosas aboard the Bonnybrook train at the Galveston Railroad Museum on Sunday.
Guests including Seaside Scenes columnist Carla Peoples, center, accompany the grooms on their wedding day.
A favorite quote of Kevin Smith is, “Always believe that something wonderful is about to happen,” said by Coco Chanel.
On Aug. 10, 2019, Smith’s and Michael Woody’s stars were perfectly aligned. Both men, albeit successful in their own rights, were yearning for more than their success had yielded them thus far. Woody had recently moved from San Antonio and accepted the position of chief tourism officer in Galveston. He joined Match.com as a way of meeting potential new friends.
