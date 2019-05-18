This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Wylo and Monet.
Wylo (A016507) wants to know if you can be his superhero. This good-looking German Shepard mix is only 2 years old. He enjoys cuddling, has awesome manners and is just so handsome. Wylo has played well with all the dogs he has met at the center, so he might make a great addition to your pack.
Monet (A017652) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby and white coat. Monet is a handsome and friendly cat. Purring, kneading, and watching the goings on from his window are his pastimes. Monet is about 2 years old, already neutered and ready to go to his forever home. Stop in and get acquainted. Monet may be your perfect match.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Wylo and Monet are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.