The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Papa John.
Papa John was found at the Papa John’s pizza store in Friendswood about two months ago. He’s a sweet, gentle giant who loves his scratching pad and loves attention from people of all ages. He’d make a great pet for just about anyone.
Papa John’s adoption fee is $25 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, testing, a microchip, and neutering. His adopter also will receive a free Papa John’s pizza! To meet him, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-728-2248.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.