The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Papa John.

Papa John was found at the Papa John’s pizza store in Friendswood about two months ago. He’s a sweet, gentle giant who loves his scratching pad and loves attention from people of all ages. He’d make a great pet for just about anyone.

Papa John’s adoption fee is $25 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, testing, a microchip, and neutering. His adopter also will receive a free Papa John’s pizza! To meet him, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-728-2248.

