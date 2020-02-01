Amanda Moren, Heidi Seigel, Cara and John Koza, Parker Koza, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Patrick Koza, Darren Seigel, Macey Mefferd, Noa Seigel, Quincy Seigel and Maddy Haver pose for a group photo before running in the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.
Tatiana Verega poses after completing the 2020 Houston Marathon. Verega makes her training social with the support of her community.
Courtesy
Karen Jobe poses with her finishing medal for the Houston Marathon.
Courtesy
Jose Ochoa, Justin Serrette and Karen Jobe train together weekly and completed the full Houston Marathon Jan. 19.
Courtesy
Where it all began: Dr. Mary Claire Haver and Heidi Seigel run in their first Houston Marathon in 2009.
Courtesy
Island girls Noa Seigel, Maddy Haver and Macey Mefferd make the hop to Houston to run in the Houston Half Marathon.
Courtesy
Amanda Moren, Heidi Seigel, Cara and John Koza, Parker Koza, Dr. Mary Claire Haver, Patrick Koza, Darren Seigel, Macey Mefferd, Noa Seigel, Quincy Seigel and Maddy Haver pose for a group photo before running in the 2020 Houston Half Marathon.
Courtesy
Island marathoner Karen Jobe, with her biggest fan section — her second-graders at Oppe Elementary.
Courtesy
Dr. Mary Claire Haver and Heidi Seigel toast with a celebratory glass of Champagne after completing their half marathon.
Life is good when your “running circle” literally runs together. While, generally speaking, we think of the social scene of being parties, there are all kinds of other events and pursuits that bring friends together, most recently exhibited by the strong island presence at the Chevron Houston Marathon held Jan. 19.
Heidi Seigel and Dr. Mary Claire Haver trace their marathon traditions back to post-Hurricane Ike in 2008. Their traditions started as “therapy” and something they could do together to take their minds off storm recovery stress, because the Galveston Health & Racquet Club had not reopened and they needed a way to stay fit. They pledged to run the Houston Marathon in 2009 and met that goal, had a blast and pledged to do it again every year they could. As each of their children turned 11, they started doing it with them as well. Within a few years, there were multiple families with children, all running together, including the addition of longtime friend Cara Koza.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.