Life is good when your “running circle” literally runs together. While, generally speaking, we think of the social scene of being parties, there are all kinds of other events and pursuits that bring friends together, most recently exhibited by the strong island presence at the Chevron Houston Marathon held Jan. 19.

Heidi Seigel and Dr. Mary Claire Haver trace their marathon traditions back to post-Hurricane Ike in 2008. Their traditions started as “therapy” and something they could do together to take their minds off storm recovery stress, because the Galveston Health & Racquet Club had not reopened and they needed a way to stay fit. They pledged to run the Houston Marathon in 2009 and met that goal, had a blast and pledged to do it again every year they could. As each of their children turned 11, they started doing it with them as well. Within a few years, there were multiple families with children, all running together, including the addition of longtime friend Cara Koza.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

