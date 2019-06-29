This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Jacklyn and Ron.
Jacklyn (A017920) is a domestic short hair with a lovely tortoiseshell coat, black delicately sprinkled with shades of orange. Jacklyn’s favorite poem is “The Owl and The Pussycat” by David Lear. Jaclyn is about a year old, spayed and current on her rabies vaccination. Come meet sweet Jacklyn this week and get acquainted.
Ron is quite the charmer and needs a friend to talk to? Ask for Ron (A018113).
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Jacklyn and Ron are available for adoption Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.