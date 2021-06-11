Mardi Gras in May — when the going gets tough, the tough get going. That’s what the Rotary Club of Texas City Mainland Mardi Gras committee decided to do. With Kirk Broiles, committee chair, in the lead, the committee agreed to “let the good times roll” and set a date for May 22 to celebrate the 11th annual “Mask”uerade Gala and Parade.

The club’s largest fundraising event, the gala was the brainchild of Chris Delesandri, past president. Funds raised from the event benefit Texas City Independent School District student scholarships and local community projects.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

