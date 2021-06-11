Rotarians Linda Thomas, left, and Charisse Arning from the Rotary Club of Friendswood enjoy the activities at the recent Mainland Mardi Gras 11th annual “Mask”uerade Gala held recently at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
From left, Perry and Denise O’Brien along with Chris Delesandri, past president of the Rotary Club of Texas City and the man behind the event idea, share some laughter at the recent Mainland Mardi Gras 11th annual “Mask”uerade Gala held recently at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Jonathan Price and Elizabeth M. Atkins came ready to party at the Mainland Mardi Gras 11th annual “Mask”uerade Gala held recently at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Dylan and Kara Wagner were the lucky raffle winners of a Polaris Ranger 500 from Team Mancuso Powersports South.
COURTESY
Mardi Gras in May — when the going gets tough, the tough get going. That’s what the Rotary Club of Texas City Mainland Mardi Gras committee decided to do. With Kirk Broiles, committee chair, in the lead, the committee agreed to “let the good times roll” and set a date for May 22 to celebrate the 11th annual “Mask”uerade Gala and Parade.
The club’s largest fundraising event, the gala was the brainchild of Chris Delesandri, past president. Funds raised from the event benefit Texas City Independent School District student scholarships and local community projects.
