The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Delilah.
Delilah is an older girl with a lot of love to give. She knows “sit” and is very laid back. She’d make a great addition to any family.
If you would like to meet Delilah, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Her adoption fee is 50 and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, heart worm testing, spay surgery, and a microchip. That’s more than $350 in services for just $50.
