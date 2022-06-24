Kimmie Delaney-Schleffer, Tatiana Verega, Michelle Edgerly, Teri Tillotson attend the reception celebrating the wedding of Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton. The reception was at the Galveston Island Convention Center, where about 350 guests were greeted with Champagne and hors d’ oeuvres and anxiously awaited the arrival of the newlyweds.
Kimmie Delaney-Schleffer, Tatiana Verega, Michelle Edgerly, Teri Tillotson attend the reception celebrating the wedding of Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton. The reception was at the Galveston Island Convention Center, where about 350 guests were greeted with Champagne and hors d’ oeuvres and anxiously awaited the arrival of the newlyweds.
CARLA PEOPLES/For the Daily News
Destine and Erik Stramblad styling in all black at the reception at the Galveston Island Convention Center celebrating the wedding between Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton on June 4.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Jackie and Marty Fluke ready to dance the night away at the reception following the June 4 wedding of Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Life long friends, Cathy Rush, Helen Reddy and Thom Roller, awaiting the happy couples arrival.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The bride’s parents — Fred and Kim Raschke — celebrate the recent nuptials of their daughter Jordan Raschke to Nicholas Elton.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Antoinette Swinnea, Suzanne Little and Dancie Ware enjoy the reception at the Galveston Island Convention Center celebrating the wedding of Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton June 4.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The groom’s parents, Walt Ryan and Catherine Elton, await the arrival of newlyweds Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton at the June 4 wedding reception at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
CARLA PEOPLES/
For The Daily News
Carolyn Sunseri, Phyllis Nesmith, Stephanie Sunseri Doyle, Denise Roller and Andrea Sunseri glam for the camera at the wedding reception.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Ted Shook, Casey Dowdy, Karen Flowers, Georgia and Ami Barzilay enjoy the cocktails before the main course at the reception at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The happy couple celebrate with friends and family at the Galveston Island Convention Center after their June 4 wedding at Moody Methodist Church in Galveston.
The island on June 4 was abuzz with the nuptials of Jordan Raschke and Nicholas Elton.
Island and mainland friends and family gathered at Moody Methodist Church for the ceremony. The prelude was led by Joanna Whitsett, harpist and organist. “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring” composed by Johann Sebastian Bach softly played as both families were seated in the historic church, with its origin dating back to 1837, when a Bible studies group formed on Galveston Island.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.