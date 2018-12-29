It’s from our community’s generous support that another decade and a half of work for our Gulf Coast and its people will occur. Artist Boat celebrated its 15th birthday this year and people like you have helped achieve great things:
• Dollars and volunteer hours have enabled Artist Boat to acquire 670 acres of wetlands and coastal prairie on Galveston Island, preserving precious barrier island ecosystems.
• Contributions have helped educate and engage 135,000-plus students through unique coastal experiences, preparing the next generation to take its responsibility for the stewardship of the Texas coast.
• Generosity has placed the critical importance of the environment front-and-center in creative ways, supporting projects and programs ranging from eco-art kayak adventures to habitat restoration to bucket brigades to the Seawall Interpretive Trail and World Ocean Day.
• Support has helped beautify Galveston’s Seawall with mosaic benches, hand- painted trash barrels and recycling centers on the beach. These educational programs and calls to action inspire people to appreciate and protect your Texas Gulf Coast.
What we do here has a major impact because we can touch so many lives: Galveston Island hosts 6.5 million visitors each year. We’re 45 minutes from the fourth largest urban center in the U.S., with almost 7 million residents and 1.1 million students. The opportunity to educate and inspire is endless and urgent; the need to do so is critical.
Artist Boat needs you and your help to teach and serve even more Texas young people, save even more land and develop the Gulf Coast Environmental Education Center. Together, we have some heavy lifting to do, conserving our coast and teaching our youth through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math), a state-of-the-art effort that has earned Artist Boat national acclaim.
Donations from our coastal neighbors can make a huge difference in Artist Boat’s ability to continue our work for another 15 years: Educate more people, steward the land we have saved, and continue to save more land.
Artist Boat makes you this promise: We will protect your Gulf Coast through land conservation and fun, educational, inspiring adventures that spark creativity, awareness and action.
Please join with us. Consider making an annual donation today, and maybe even add a little extra as a 15th birthday gift. You can do so by going online to www.artistboat.org/how-to-give/, calling us at 409-770-0722, or by mailing a check to 2627 Avenue O, Galveston, Texas 77550. Thank you.
