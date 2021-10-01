Chase Farmer and Kaela Ibrahim went to Clear Creek High School together, but they didn’t start dating until they graduated from college and moved back to League City. The lovebirds got engaged Dec. 30, 2018, in Fredericksburg.

Like so many couples, they were unable to tie the knot in 2020 because of COVID. With multiple cancellations of their dream wedding in Pebble Beach, California, they changed the location to the scene of their engagement, Fredericksburg, and combined a big New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31, 2020, with the wedding of a lifetime. It was truly a Hallmark wedding and, right on cue, it even snowed.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription