Mom-to-be Kaela Farmer, third from right, is joined by her colorful friends Christina Ibrahim, left, Jana Gallagher, Katelyn Manriquez, Kara Ibrahim and Jordyn Gallagher at the baby shower for her soon-to-arrive twin girls.
Mom-to-be Kaela Farmer is showered with love by friends and family.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The happy couple, Kaela and Chase Farmer, show off the cutest twinsie wear at their baby shower.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Lights and balloons made the scene extra festive.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shower guests Presley Cottle, left, and Gracie Maness, right, share the spotlight with mom-to-be Kaela Farmer.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shower guests included Liz Whitsell, left, Lisa Gaetner, Joan Farmer Haney, Ruth Rendon, Cherie Farmer, Catherine Farmer and Ginger Ginsburg.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Grady Farmer, center, pictured with Kaela Farmer, left, and Reagan Farmer, seems happy to be part of the festivities.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
A fabulous Cake by Jules creation matched the floral centerpieces by Kemah Flowers & Company at the baby shower for the soon-to-arrive baby girls and their parents, Kaela and Chase Farmer.
Chase Farmer and Kaela Ibrahim went to Clear Creek High School together, but they didn’t start dating until they graduated from college and moved back to League City. The lovebirds got engaged Dec. 30, 2018, in Fredericksburg.
Like so many couples, they were unable to tie the knot in 2020 because of COVID. With multiple cancellations of their dream wedding in Pebble Beach, California, they changed the location to the scene of their engagement, Fredericksburg, and combined a big New Year’s Eve celebration Dec. 31, 2020, with the wedding of a lifetime. It was truly a Hallmark wedding and, right on cue, it even snowed.
