Jay Carnes with Lori Carnes, who took first place in the Dolly Parton contest at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce gala celebrating Gilley’s and “Urban Cowboy,” which was inspired by the Pasadena nightclub.
Terry Card, state Rep. Mayes Middleton and Fran Card at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's "A Night at Gilley's Starring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee" at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort.
Larry and Maureen Patton enjoy "A Night at Gilley's Starring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee" presented by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort on Jan. 29.
Sarah Sullivan, Todd Sullivan and Andrea Sunseri at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce yearly meeting and gala celebrating famous Pasadena honky-tonk Gilley’s and “Urban Cowboy,” a movie inspired by the nightclub.
Kevin Smith and Michael Woody at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and gala, which transformed the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort space into a night at the famous Pasadena nightclub Gilley's.
Urban Cowboy original cast members: Norman Tucker, Denice Berryhill Carpenter, Gator Conley, Jessie Mapes, Charlie "Big C" Heintschel and Mike Oliver at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce annual meeting and gala Jan. 29 celebrating Gilley's and "Urban Cowboy."
LEFT: Country music singer and songwriter Mickey Gilley was among the top stars at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce “A Night at Gilley’s” Jan. 29 at the Galveston Island Convention Center At San Luis Resort.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/
For The Daily News
Lindsay Touchy, Gina Spagnola and Jill Chapman at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Jan. 29 annual meeting and gala celebrating honky-tonk Gilley’s and “Urban Cowboy.”
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Lori and Don Nurdin celebrate the "Urban Cowboy" theme at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce's Jan. 29 meeting and gala, which recreated a night at the famous nightclub Gilley's.
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/For The Daily News
Carla Peoples/
For The Daily News
Country music singer Johnny Lee was among the top stars at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce yearly meeting and gala celebrating famous nightclub Gilley’s and “Urban Cowboy.”
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 29 held the extraordinary boot-scootin’ event “A Night at Gilley’s Starring Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee” at the Galveston Island Convention Center at the San Luis Resort.
The 177th annual meeting for the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce convened before the doors opened to the one-time celebration of famous honky-tonk Gilley‘s 50th anniversary and movie “Urban Cowboy’s” 42nd anniversary.
