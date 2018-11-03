This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Oliver and Tessie.
Say “Hi” to Oliver (A014563), a domestic short hair gray tabby with an extra soft coat. Oliver is about 8 months old, handsome, and friendly. Oliver arrived at GCARC with his sisters, so he’s used to being with other cats. He’s ready for his forever family and home. Come meet Oliver this week — you may not want to say “goodbye.”
Tessie (A011895) likes long walks on the beach, kibble by candlelight, and treats. She’s been on her best behavior here at the ARC and plays well with other dogs. Finding a forever home would be the best treat in the universe for her.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Oliver and Tessie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
