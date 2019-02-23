The Royal Court of the Krewe of Gambrinus again assembled at the Diva’s neighbors, the Eric Hansens‘ house to prepare for their entry into the Den Party. This year we celebrated the “Queen Dees” with outgoing Queen Dee Labuzan and incoming Queen Dee Gimenez along with outgoing King J Roy Hall and incoming King Steve Comstock. Joining them in a champagne toast were dukes Ken Marx, Bubba Jannett, Richard Ivey, and Trey Boudreaux and duchesses Jan Loman, Beverly Silva, Linda Bills, and Vickie Despres.
Family Service Center of Galveston County held its annual Connections of the Heart Gala: “Flashback Friday,” on Feb. 1 in the Tremont House Ballroom in the Davidson Building Honoring Community Champions, Tino and Denise Gonzalez, raising $88,611 in funds to deliver free and low-cost counseling and mental health services to area residents. Furthermore, $20,000 of the funds raised will go to the Tino Gonzalez “Sunshine” Memorial Fund, supporting the mental health and well-being of children, youth and their families to help build a healthy Galveston County.
