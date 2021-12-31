Despite having to move the Dec. 10 Wreaths Across America ceremony indoors because of thunderstorms and high winds, the community gathered at VFW Post 880 in Galveston, which graciously offered to host the event.

After the indoor ceremony, the weather held off long enough for volunteers to place more than 400 wreaths on the headstones of the fallen service members laid to rest in Galveston’s Lakeview Cemetery. Tenth-grade student Courtney Smith opened the ceremony by singing the National Anthem, and Marine Corps League Galveston’s Art Vega played taps.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

