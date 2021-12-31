Patchy morning drizzle possible. Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph..
Andrew Farrant, center, who during his freshman year of high school began working tirelesslyto make Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston an official Wreaths Across America location, stands with his proud parents, Ginger Willard Farrant and Simon Farrant, at the recent National Wreaths Across America Day event held at Galveston’s VFW Post 880. Andrew recently received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point’s class of 2026.
Col. Andrew Morgan, left, and U.S Rep. Randy Weber stand at attention during the singing of the National Anthem by 10th-grader Courtney Smith and the playing of taps by Marine Corps League Galveston’s Art Vega at the Wreaths Across America ceremony.
Col. Michael E. Fossum, vice president and chief operating officer of Texas A&M University at Galveston, along with Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership Lorraine Grubs, stops for a photo at the recent Wreaths Across America event held at Galveston’s VFW Post 880.
Vietnam veteran and Ret. U.S. Army Spec. David Gillioz, left, laid a wreath on behalf of his military branch. He is pictured here with U.S. Army Spec. Frank Provinziano, center, and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Juan M. Pena during the recent Wreaths Across America ceremony.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Despite having to move the Dec. 10 Wreaths Across America ceremony indoors because of thunderstorms and high winds, the community gathered at VFW Post 880 in Galveston, which graciously offered to host the event.
After the indoor ceremony, the weather held off long enough for volunteers to place more than 400 wreaths on the headstones of the fallen service members laid to rest in Galveston’s Lakeview Cemetery. Tenth-grade student Courtney Smith opened the ceremony by singing the National Anthem, and Marine Corps League Galveston’s Art Vega played taps.
