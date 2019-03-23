In the fall of 2017, drama students at Clear Springs High School — Charger Theater were selected to perform at Edinburg’s Fringe Festival in Scotland. The prestigious invitation came through the American High School Theatre Festival (AHSTF), which has been sending high school theater programs and students from across North America to perform alongside professionals at the famous festival for nearly a quarter century.
Students were selected by the AHSTF based on a set of rigorous criteria including a review of recent bodies of work, awards, community involvement, philosophies and recommendations.
The invitation reflects the hard work and talent of students and faculty, alike. More than 350 students are a part of the Charger Theater, producing more than 15 shows during the school year, including a fall production, a Christmas show, a coffee house/variety show, several improv and stand-up comedy productions, two musicals, an African-American history program, high school One-Act Play competition, and several student produced shows presented in a showcase at the end of the year. Clear Springs High School has won several awards in University Interscholastic League One Act Play, as well as several Tommy Tune Awards — including Best Musical.
So, it’s no surprise as the theater director I was thrilled for my students. To attend though, together students, parents and faculty would have to fundraise to finance the two-week performance adventure to Scotland and England. But just weeks into our fundraising efforts in fall 2017, Hurricane Harvey landed and devastated the Houston metropolitan area. The generosity of our community was focused on helping everyone impacted by the destruction left in Harvey’s wake. And so fundraising was near impossible while the community was rightfully focused on recovery.
Fortunately, AHSTF understood our situation and extended the invitation to the 2019 festival to ensure the hurricane wouldn’t destroy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, too. Today, the 18 Clear Springs High School students slated to attend have spent more than a year preparing and rehearsing their production of “Tartuffe” by Jean Baptiste Moliere. The classic comedy satirizes religious hypocrisy, blind piety, and deceit and our student’s version will include acrobatics, music and dance. They will perform it four times this summer (Aug. 2 through Aug. 7) at the Fringe Festival near the Royal Mile in Edinburgh.
WorldStrides, the nation’s preeminent student travel organization, is our valued partner in this fundraising effort. They secure the travel arrangements for our students, ensuring the highest standard of security and safety for each group, which means peace-of-mind for parents and our administration. World Strides also makes it easy for supporters to donate to our fundraising efforts. Simply go to https://clearspringstheatre.weebly.com to donate securely. Please consider helping our students at this second chance at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.