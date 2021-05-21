While visiting downtown Strand, local historian Sam Collins III noticed people often gather around 22nd Street and The Strand, he said. The area is known as the Old Galveston Square, managed by Mitchell Historic Properties. High above street level, he saw the continuous facade formed by a row of buildings that lined the block of The Strand. Collins’ historical research had shown that Union Headquarters once was housed in this area. It marks the spot on June 19 or Juneteenth, in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that “all slaves are free,” which Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger transmitted through General Order No. 3. The idea of painting a mural in this historical spot was born.

The 5,000-square-foot mural is on the east wall of Old Galveston Square, at 22nd Street and The Strand. The mural sprang from the Juneteenth Legacy Project in Galveston officially launched Feb. 1 during Black History Month to help raise awareness about Juneteenth and contribute to a growing push to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

