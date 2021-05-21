Shanice Blair seated next to her mentor, Sandra Toussant; Leon Phillips, standing, Naomi Carrier, founder executive director of Texas Center for African American Living History, and Corlie Holloway Jackson enjoy the delicious food catered by Soul2Soul.
Left to right standing: The Creative team: Ka’Davien Baylor, Joshua Bennett, Reginald C. Adams, team leader and world-renowned award-winning artist, Samson Adenugba and Dantrel Boone. Seated are Sue Johnson, director Nia Cultural Center, and Sam Collins, local historian and co-chair of the Juneteenth Legacy Project standing in front of a smaller version of the Juneteenth Legacy Project Absolute Equality mural during the recent “meet the artists” network mixer hosted by NIA Cultural Center.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
While visiting downtown Strand, local historian Sam Collins III noticed people often gather around 22nd Street and The Strand, he said. The area is known as the Old Galveston Square, managed by Mitchell Historic Properties. High above street level, he saw the continuous facade formed by a row of buildings that lined the block of The Strand. Collins’ historical research had shown that Union Headquarters once was housed in this area. It marks the spot on June 19 or Juneteenth, in 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation that “all slaves are free,” which Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger transmitted through General Order No. 3. The idea of painting a mural in this historical spot was born.
The 5,000-square-foot mural is on the east wall of Old Galveston Square, at 22nd Street and The Strand. The mural sprang from the Juneteenth Legacy Project in Galveston officially launched Feb. 1 during Black History Month to help raise awareness about Juneteenth and contribute to a growing push to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Thank you Doreen.
