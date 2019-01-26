The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Anders and Astrid.
Anders is a handsome black and white 3-year-old pit bull mixed terrier. Anders has had some prior training as he is respectful on a leash and knows basic commands. Anders is a relatively quiet dog who loves to be petted and talked to. He would be a fantastic addition to any home. Anders is a smart boy and a quick learner; come make friends with Anders today.
Astrid is a beautiful 1 ½ year old black and white short hair cat. When she came to us, she was on “death’s doorstep with babies in tow.” Astrid has made a full recovery and blossomed into a lovely sophisticated lady cat. Astrid’s kitties have since been adopted leaving her to wonder why she’s still here? She’s a petite cat with a wonderful disposition. Astrid is sweet and affectionate, and is also cat-friendly. Come today and see what makes her so great.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
This week, we will be giving free T-shirts with our shelter logo on them with all adoptions.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
