On Dec. 12 the holiday season was in full swing. Inside the offices of South Land Title, 6710 Steward Road in Galveston, team members welcomed guests dressed in bright holiday colors, ready to celebrate with family, friends, clients and business partners.

The reception area was brightly decorated with all the colors of the season — big, bold red poinsettias and holiday wreaths with twinkling lights and bows. Taking center stage was the lavish bar setup. Behind the counter, serving up delightful cocktails, were the beautiful Mikayla Martelli and the newly engaged Shannon Doyle.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

