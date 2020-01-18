Friends Ann Hammond, Rhonda Quillin, Kristin Gonzalez, Christie Frodge, Kat Castro Clemons, Evan McDonald, Tiffany Verot, Kathryn Tijerina, Robin Langseth, Holli G. Hirsch, Melaine Sweeney and Tracy Powell gather at the family-style restaurant table at CoCo Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee in League City for conversations about helping their neighbors and community.
Left to right, the newly engaged Shannon Doyle, her grandmother Andrea Sunseri, aunt Carolyn Sunseri and Shannon’s mother, Stephanie Doyle, celebrate the holiday season at the annual holiday open house held Dec. 12 at South Land Title in Galveston.
Left to right, County Commissioner Joe Giusti; KK Kolenovsky and her husband, Eddie Kolenovsky; South Land Title President Patrick Doyle; and Joe Giusti’s grandson, Kyle Giusti, enjoy the sights and sounds at the holiday open house at South Land Title in Galveston.
Community leaders Maite Sample and Beth Spiro enjoy hot, delicious coffee and conversation at the recent meet-up at CoCo Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee in League City.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Kat Castro Clemons, Manish Maheshwari, Evan McDonald and Tracy Powell meet up for coffee and conversation at a recent gathering at Maheshwari’s CoCo Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee in League City.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Haley Billiot and her mom, Annette Barry, spend time with guests at the annual holiday open house hosted by South Land Title in Galveston.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
On Dec. 12 the holiday season was in full swing. Inside the offices of South Land Title, 6710 Steward Road in Galveston, team members welcomed guests dressed in bright holiday colors, ready to celebrate with family, friends, clients and business partners.
The reception area was brightly decorated with all the colors of the season — big, bold red poinsettias and holiday wreaths with twinkling lights and bows. Taking center stage was the lavish bar setup. Behind the counter, serving up delightful cocktails, were the beautiful Mikayla Martelli and the newly engaged Shannon Doyle.
