The Galveston Island Convention Center ballroom on Jan. 31 was transformed into a magical night of glitter and glam for the sold-out Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball. More than 500 of Galveston County’s business and community connectors came together to celebrate, support, mingle and mix at the historic event.

There was electricity in the air as dashing men, dressed in their finest, and beautiful women, all elegantly dressed in ballgowns and stylish cocktail dresses, stepped into the VIP area with a backdrop of the chamber’s 1845 charter proclamation scroll. Standing regal in her stunning white-lace-embellished, sequined gown — from designer and friend Ruby Ashraf at Dress Galaxy — the beautiful Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, welcomed members, guests, family and friends.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

