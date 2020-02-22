Left to right: Mayoral candidate Roger “Bo” Quiroga; his wife, Denise Quiroga; campaign manager Kimberly Bachmeier; and Lt. Clint Stevens stop for a photo at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball.
From left: Outgoing 2019 Chairwoman Theresa Elliott; Col. Michael E. Fossum 1980, USAFR (Ret.); and Gina Spagnola, president and chief executive officer of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce take a break from the festivities at the chamber’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Galveston Island Convention Center ballroom. Fossum was named The “Nonno” Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year.
Texas A&M University Maritime at Galveston Color Guards, from left, Connor Lowe, Daryn Taylor, Samantha Fussell, Chase LeBeau and Jared Gronhaug show off their “gig em” school sign at the sold-out Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
From left, Brian Barnes; his wife, Debbie Harness Barnes; and Renae Bentley and her husband, Howie Bentley, incoming 2020 chairman of the board of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, pause in front of a backdrop of the 1845 charter proclamation scroll during the chamber’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
From left: Philesha Evans, Steven J. Baines and Tilly Clark enjoy the elegant ambience at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball, which took place Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in the Galveston Island Convention Center ballroom.
Among the happy revelers on hand at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, were, from left: Ben Peterek; his wife, Heather Peterek; and friends Liz Dean and Diana Polzin. Ben Peterek was the recipient of The Vic Pierson C-Crewe Award, which recognizes an individual’s commitment to fostering the growth of young professionals.
Elegance was in the air at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. From left: Kevin Smith; chamber president and CEO Gina Spagnola; and Michael Woody certainly dressed the part.
DOREEN HUGHES
/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Island Convention Center ballroom on Jan. 31 was transformed into a magical night of glitter and glam for the sold-out Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 175th Annual Meeting and Legacy Ball. More than 500 of Galveston County’s business and community connectors came together to celebrate, support, mingle and mix at the historic event.
There was electricity in the air as dashing men, dressed in their finest, and beautiful women, all elegantly dressed in ballgowns and stylish cocktail dresses, stepped into the VIP area with a backdrop of the chamber’s 1845 charter proclamation scroll. Standing regal in her stunning white-lace-embellished, sequined gown — from designer and friend Ruby Ashraf at Dress Galaxy — the beautiful Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, welcomed members, guests, family and friends.
