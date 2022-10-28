Business and community leaders share time at the recent Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic. Fro left to right: Erin Davis, Rachel Ashwood, Jennifer Vasquez, Renee Rockers, Lt. Paul Edinburgh with Galveston County Constable’s Office Pct. 2, Kathy Marullo of Texas First Bank and Sgt. Randall Johnston, Texas City Police Department.
Team DBG Services, winner of the best-themed hospitality tent "Fiji," hang out under their tent. From left to right front are Tim Schroedter, Dianna Ciabatton, Melody Jones, Kelly McCarty, Cathy Biggs. Back row: David Grissom and Dane Grissom at the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce 37th-annual Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
Hosts George Najarian and Lizette Gaudin seated, show off their beautiful water garden. Standing left to right Sarah Schoeffler, Melanie Schoeffler, Pam Gilbert, Pat Doughty, Jackie Plesnicker and Laurie Plesnicker at the League City Garden Club 11th Annual Garden Walk.
Jamie Hart, Valerie Roberts, Greg Hart and Lisa Lafaro show off their gardens at the 11th Annual Garden Walk.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The Texas City-La Marque Chamber hosted the 37th-annual Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic on Sept. 28-29 at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.
The two-day event honors the late chamber president and has become the largest golf tournament in Galveston County, attracting more than 400 golfers, dozens of hospitality tents and visitors. The golf tournament is known for its meet, greet and socializing atmosphere with industrial plant managers, business colleagues, customers, clients and guests. The theme for the 2022 Golf Classic was “Around the World in 18 Holes.” The course featured more than 24 hospitality tents representing different countries and showcased the culture of each country with exciting food, décor and giveaway items. Some golfers wore unique golfing attire, adding excitement to the global theme.
Overall golf winners were: Advario Team 2, BrandSafway and Herc Rentals Team 1. DBG Services was the winner of the best-themed hospitality tent. Jason Havel, Stronghold Inspection, was the lucky winner of the ball drop sponsored by Bergalia Companies. Steak dinner with all the fixings was provided by Republic Services Thursday night.
League City Garden Club 11th Annual Garden Walk
The League City Garden Club held its 11th annual garden walk on Sept. 24. The self-guided tour included six uniquely beautiful and creative private gardens and the much beloved public space Helen’s Garden. This year, the walk kicked off with a pre-tour of the six featured private gardens by the club’s docents and host homeowners. The evening ended with a delicious outdoor potluck buffet with homemade cookies, cakes, a sampling of wines and delightful conversations at the home of Valerie Roberts and Greg Hart in League City’s historic downtown. Each homeowner host received a one-of-a-kind artwork gift for their incredible hard work, time, talents and for sharing their gardens and creativity.
Formed in 1949, the club is one of the oldest all-volunteer organizations in League City.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
