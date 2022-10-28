The Texas City-La Marque Chamber hosted the 37th-annual Jimmy Hayley Golf Classic on Sept. 28-29 at Bayou Golf Course in Texas City.

The two-day event honors the late chamber president and has become the largest golf tournament in Galveston County, attracting more than 400 golfers, dozens of hospitality tents and visitors. The golf tournament is known for its meet, greet and socializing atmosphere with industrial plant managers, business colleagues, customers, clients and guests. The theme for the 2022 Golf Classic was “Around the World in 18 Holes.” The course featured more than 24 hospitality tents representing different countries and showcased the culture of each country with exciting food, décor and giveaway items. Some golfers wore unique golfing attire, adding excitement to the global theme.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

