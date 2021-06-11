Graduating senior Alfonso Flores, pictured here with Project Graduation co-chair Johnny Smecca, was the winner of a $10,000 voucher from Classic Auto at the drug- and alcohol-free all-night party Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Moody Gardens Convention Center.
Taking a break from the fun at Project Graduation on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, is, front row: Dori Golan; middle row from left: Michele Hay, Renee Pruns, Monica Wagner, event co-chair Johnny Smecca, Nicki Smecca, co-chair Mike Dudas and Donna Lang; and back row from left: Meghann Nash, Matthew Hay and Dave Lang.
Pictured are some of the 36 students who were awarded $1,000 scholarships at the Ball High School Project Graduation event held Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Newly graduated Ball High School seniors play video games at an all-night party after their graduation Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Line dancing was part of the fun at the Ball High School Project Graduation event that took place right after the graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Attendees at Project Graduation gambled with "Tor bucks," which they exchanged for tickets to win from an assortment of prizes.
Ball High School class of 2021 salutatorians Emeline Howrey and Ellie Gao celebrate their graduation at the Project Graduation event held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, after the graduation ceremony.
A true labor of love, Project Graduation was held on June 2 at Moody Gardens Convention Center, immediately following the Ball High School graduation ceremony. It was open to all 402 graduating seniors who sold a golden raffle ticket.
Co-chairs Johnny Smecca and Mike Dudas orchestrated a full night of alcohol- and drug-free fun.
