This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Adela and Phillip.
Adela (A012932) is a domestic medium hair with a blue and white coat, quiet, and friendly girl. Everything about her is soft — silken coat, light hazel eyes, pale pink nose, and demeanor. Adela is about a 1.5 years old and waiting for her forever home. Come meet subtly beautiful Adela this week. It is her turn in the limelight.
Phillip (A013855) is outrageously intelligent, he knows commands, and eagerly awaits a good home to show them off in. How could anyone resist a dog so handsome and intelligent? Do you have room in your heart for Phillip?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Adela and Phillip are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
