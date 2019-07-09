We need the tonic of wildness ... At the same time that we are earnest to explore and learn all things, we require that all things be mysterious and unexplorable, that land and sea be indefinitely wild, unsurveyed and unfathomed by us ... We can never have enough of nature.
—Henry David Thoreau
Summer on Galveston Island—tourists flock to enjoy this coastal paradise. Those of us fortunate enough to live here relish every season of the year with water activities, our own state park, turtle patrols, birdwatching (among the best on the planet), and so much more. Please join us for the Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council (GINTC) annual summer social as we revel in all things related to our year-round natural island paradise. On July 31 from 6–8:30 p.m., you will meet these passionate friends of Galveston’s natural environment. Come to the Top Gallant Room, 2301 Strand to get acquainted with the folks who support GINTC. Enjoy light bites catered by Chef Mary Bass and beverages, all free to GINTC guests, as you mingle with nature lovers, participate in a fantastic nature-themed silent auction, and hear the unveiling of the organization’s 2020-to–2025 strategic plan.
If you already know GINTC, you must join us and celebrate the recent successes of this dynamic group. Those not familiar with this thriving, growing force for community service, are especially encouraged to mark your calendars and come meet new friends. Prepare to be impressed! Visit GINTC’s website GalvestonNatureTourism.org to register in advance for this fun evening of socialization, delectable treats, and an event honoring Galveston’s awe-inspiring natural environment. RSVP before July 17!
Current research confirms what Thoreau wisely knew: we need the tonic of the wildness. Using MRIs and measuring blood flow in specific regions of the brain, recent studies have demonstrated that those who merely walk in nature decrease the likelihood of unnecessary worry and even have less probability of depressive and anxiety disorders. An entire area of healthcare, known as nature therapy or eco-therapy, continues to explore ways the “tonic” of nature can address numerous categories of conditions not well improved or controlled by other treatments.
Hippocrates said, “Nature itself is the best physician.” Write yourself a prescription to attend the GINTC Summer Social. Expand your awareness of the ways you can experience our natural environment. We hope you might even be inspired to become a part of the GINTC family.
