The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Melinda and Penelope.
Melinda is a 1-year-old brown tabby cat who has grown up at the shelter and has been here for quite some time. Melinda is referred to as our “kitty social butterfly.” She’s always the first to greet new cats that enter our community cat room. Melinda loves people too. She anxiously awaits a home of her own where she can be a companion and playmate to you. Please consider opening your heart and home to our sweet Melinda.
Penelope is a beautiful chocolate lab mix around 1 ½ years old. She came in as a stray, but it’s evident that she once belonged to a very loving and caring home. She’s energetic, but well-mannered, and has a great temperament. She could adjust well to a home or apartment. She’s gentle enough for young children or seniors. She’s a great fit for just about any family. She knows basic commands like “sit,” “stay,” “lay-down,” and “no.” And, she’s house-trained. Come meet Penelope today and see just how sweet she really is.
Still need ideas for Christmas gifts? Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
