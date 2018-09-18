University of Houston-Clear Lake will host the investiture of President Ira K. Blake at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Bayou Theater on its campus at 2700 Bay Area Blvd.
Blake is UH-Clear Lake’s fifth president, its first woman and the first African-American to be appointed to the university’s highest office. The theme for the event is “Transcending Expectations,” a focal point for President Blake since her arrival.
Investiture events at universities are traditional ceremonies that formally mark the transference of the authority and symbols of the office to the new president, usually within his or her first year. The event will include a procession of delegates from other colleges and universities, as well as from within UHCL.
Participants in the processional will wear the traditional academic regalia of their own academic institution. The event is open to the public.
Blake’s investiture ceremony will conclude with a meet-and-greet reception following the ceremony at 4 p.m. in Atrium I of the Bayou Building.
Blake holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from George Washington University, a master’s degree in educational psychology from San Francisco State University, and a second master’s degree and doctorate in developmental psychology from Columbia University. She has spoken and published extensively on the topics of language, literacy, culture, ethnicity, socialization and child development.
For more information, visit www.uhcl.edu/investiture.
