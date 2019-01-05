Let it blow or even snow — “Tuesday Night Love Letters” will warm your heart and tickle your soul. Hot off the presses and hand-delivered locally on Galveston Island, this latest book by Galveston authors Gini Brown and Leslie Watts is guaranteed to add a shopping bag full of delight to the New Year.
Featuring more than 60 vignette-style stories spotlighting Galveston’s history and its people with original images by freelance photographer Robert Mihovil, this entertaining collection is a compilation of the talks Brown has given for more than 30 years at Galveston’s Summer Beach Band Concerts.
Based on what Brown likes to call the island’s more entertaining “non-historical history,” and carrying the subtitle of “More Galveston Fact, Fable and Fabulous Fibs,” this delightful sequel to her earlier work, “Galveston: Lore, Legend and Downright Lies,” continues a tradition of looking beyond the surface of island history and exploring the more colorful aspects of her adopted hometown.
“These are the little stories of people and events — the tall tales, the gossip, the ‘didja hears’ as shared by local folk over back-alley fences, between doughnut-shop stools, around cafeteria tables, at church socials and family reunions,” Brown says.
Describing “Tuesday Night Love Letters” as a breath of fresh air in today’s fast-paced world, local journalist Cleta Sireno says: ‘This short but well-written and entertaining read contains stories of our founding fathers — and mothers — of the 1800s, a thriving seaport, successful ventures and tragedies, heroes of old, young romance, grand mansions and the families that inhabited them, all of which are an integral part of the diversity that has made our island city what it is today.”
As a special holiday bonus, copies of “Tuesday Night Love Letters” are available to be delivered to homes and businesses on Galveston Island for $25 per copy. For more information about the book or to order your copy, please call (409)744-0657 or (409)789-2691 or (409)771-5668.
Happy Birthday to Christmas and New Year’s babies: Divatot Ellie Rourke, Donel Rourke, Mary Ann McShane, Chris Hopkins, Stephen Holmes, Ann Marie Heffernan, Rose Valerie Leon Shero, Bart Moore, James Selig, Kelly Hawes, Robert Zahn, Bill Hipple, Kimberly Kirschner, Kitty Beall Kelso, Mattea Buzzurro Giacona, Andrew Long, Thomas Farmer, Sallie Anderson, David Mullican, David Nathan, Leona Pleasant and Marilyn Brodwick.
