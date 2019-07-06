This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Mykie and Banksy.
Mykie (A017260) is a domestic short hair with a white and black van pattern coat. Check out his sparkling white coat, black on his head and tail with just one black spot on his left side — and that pink nose. Mykie is a little over 2 years old, can pose like a statue or act silly. He may be a little shy when first introduced, but soon wants to play and receive attention. Mykie is neutered, in possession of a rabies certificate, has his bags packed, and is ready to embark on his next adventure — a home of his own.
Looking to add excitement to your life? Let us introduce “Banksy.” He’s bursting with character and charm. At playtime, he can barely wait to get started. Stop by the center to meet Banksy (A018841) for a game of fetch or maybe just a chuckle or two. This boy loves attention. We hope to see you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Mykie and Banksy are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
