The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Charlotte.
Charlotte is a sweet older adult cat who just wants a warm lap to sit in. We know she was loved by someone at some point, because she came to the shelter with a lion haircut that’s just starting to grow back in.
Charlotte would love a quiet home where she can sit with someone while they read or watch television. If you need company, she’s your girl. She’s a great listener, and she talks a lot too.
If you’d like to meet Charlotte, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390 to learn more about her. Charlotte’s adoption fee has been sponsored, so there’s no fee to her potential adopter, and you’ll still receive all the regular adoption services such as a veterinary exam, vaccines, testing, a microchip, and spay surgery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.