Committee chairwoman Kelly Carnes Johns celebrates with Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre ballerinas Madison Merrill, Ella Radigan and Dulcianna Jonak at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens.
Kelly De Schaun, Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, celebrates her 2022 Woman of the Year recognition with Peggy Zahler, Terrilyn Tarlton Shannon, former Galveston councilwoman, and Dr. Donna Lang at the 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens
Superwoman table sponsor Stewart Title; Harriet Dues, director of marketing, shares time with friends, left to right Joyce Fant, Lynn Winget, Maggie Green, Linda Sivy and Carolyn Gaido.
Jenny Senter, interim president of Texas City-LaMarque Chamber of Commerce, and Ann Simmons, celebrate their friend Cynthia Smith (center) for being named one of the 2022 women of the year.
Mary Ellen Doyle, the inaugural Legacy Woman of the Year, celebrates her moment with the women in her family at the recent 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference held at Moody Gardens.
The “superpower of sisterhood” theme for the 2022 Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference delivered an action- packed day of mind, body and spirit. Friends reconnected, received valuable wellness and health information, laughed, danced, celebrated and engaged in some shopping therapy from more than 100 vendors.
The Sept. 16 conference at Moody Gardens was dedicated to Ann McLeod Moody, a woman who epitomized the superpower of sisterhood. Gina Spagnola, chamber president, said, “Moody’s radiance shined brightly. Her commitment and passion for her family, the community, and beyond significantly impacted many lives, schools and universities.”
The Ann McLeod Moody Women of the Year Award will forever be awarded in her honor.
Each year, the conference recognizes a group of remarkable women who make a difference in the region. Mary Ellen Doyle was honored as the inaugural legacy woman of the year. Doyle, a pioneer in philanthropy, dedicated years of community service and financial contributions to The Salvation Army, United Way Galveston County Mainland, College of the Mainland, numerous citizens and organizations in Galveston County and beyond. The future legacy woman of the year award will be given in Doyle’s honor.
These extraordinary women of the year are selfless givers, caretakers and leaders; Michelle Beckwith, Landry’s Inc. Janice Hallisey, the first lady of League City; Dr. Deborah J. Jones, University of Texas Medical Branch Health; Kelly de Schaun, Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees; and Cynthia Smith, Family Service Center.
Shannon Doyle Osborn introduced keynote speaker Jenna Bush Hager, best-selling author, humanitarian and co-host of the “Today Show with Hoda.” Bush wowed the crowd with her down-home, comfortable speaking style while sharing her personal stories. Mia Gradney, KHOU journalist, continued her legacy by serving as the mistress of ceremony for the event.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
