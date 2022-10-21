The “superpower of sisterhood” theme for the 2022 Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce‘s 15th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference delivered an action- packed day of mind, body and spirit. Friends reconnected, received valuable wellness and health information, laughed, danced, celebrated and engaged in some shopping therapy from more than 100 vendors.

The Sept. 16 conference at Moody Gardens was dedicated to Ann McLeod Moody, a woman who epitomized the superpower of sisterhood. Gina Spagnola, chamber president, said, “Moody’s radiance shined brightly. Her commitment and passion for her family, the community, and beyond significantly impacted many lives, schools and universities.”

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription