A grand time was had by all at the recent Pavilion Party held at Butler’s Courtyard in League City. Pictured are, from left to right, front row: Nancy Richards, retired co-founder of Butler’s Courtyard; her daughter Shawna Erminger, current co-owner; Janice Gunnin-Wilson, retired co-founder of Butler’s Courtyard; Teresa Vencil, owner of Haute Flowers & Finds; Leanne Vencil; and Amber Murphy, current co-owner; and back row, from left, Adeline and Olivia Vencil.
Members of Bay Area Mothers of Multiples — left to right: Jessica Stevens, Jessica Cejka, Amber Murphy, Kimmy Farrand and Stephanie Weisman — were seen hanging out at the recent Pavilion Party held at Butler’s Courtyard.
Left to right: Rich Thomas; Lindsey Logan, director of operations at Butler’s Courtyard; Missy Thomas; Cecilia Burnley; and Nancy Richards and Janice Gunnin-Wilson, co-founders of Butler’s Courtyard share time with friends inside the venue during the recent Pavilion Party.
A grand time was had by all at the recent Pavilion Party held at Butler’s Courtyard in League City. Pictured are, from left to right, front row: Nancy Richards, retired co-founder of Butler’s Courtyard; her daughter Shawna Erminger, current co-owner; Janice Gunnin-Wilson, retired co-founder of Butler’s Courtyard; Teresa Vencil, owner of Haute Flowers & Finds; Leanne Vencil; and Amber Murphy, current co-owner; and back row, from left, Adeline and Olivia Vencil.
COURTESY
Members of Bay Area Mothers of Multiples — left to right: Jessica Stevens, Jessica Cejka, Amber Murphy, Kimmy Farrand and Stephanie Weisman — were seen hanging out at the recent Pavilion Party held at Butler’s Courtyard.
COURTESY
Left to right: Rich Thomas; Lindsey Logan, director of operations at Butler’s Courtyard; Missy Thomas; Cecilia Burnley; and Nancy Richards and Janice Gunnin-Wilson, co-founders of Butler’s Courtyard share time with friends inside the venue during the recent Pavilion Party.
A 20-year family dream became a reality on June 24 when a new, sparkling white wooden pavilion at Butler’s Courtyard was ready for prime time. It replaced the white tent that stood for many years, ready to accommodate outdoor weddings and other special events of all types and sizes.
And the community came out in style to party under the pavilion and show their support. A wine-and-beer happy hour began at 6:30 p.m., with light, savory bites served by Robinette & Company Caterers. The littles and grown-ups enjoyed refreshing, tasty ice cream served up by the Cool Cow Creamery truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.