A 20-year family dream became a reality on June 24 when a new, sparkling white wooden pavilion at Butler’s Courtyard was ready for prime time. It replaced the white tent that stood for many years, ready to accommodate outdoor weddings and other special events of all types and sizes.

And the community came out in style to party under the pavilion and show their support. A wine-and-beer happy hour began at 6:30 p.m., with light, savory bites served by Robinette & Company Caterers. The littles and grown-ups enjoyed refreshing, tasty ice cream served up by the Cool Cow Creamery truck.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

