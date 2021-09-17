League City Garden Club President Lisa Lofaro, one of the many club members behind Renaissance in the Garden, hangs out inside the whimsical backyard “she shed” decked out with its throw-back chandelier. The club’s 10th annual garden walk is planned for Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
From left: Carol Parr, Leslie Wong, Judy Anderson and Jamie Hart, members of the League City Garden Club, help plan events for Renaissance in the Garden, the club’s 10th annual self-guided garden walk.
Lisa Davis stands under one of the trellises in her backyard that will be one of the hidden gems on display in the Renaissance in the Garden, League City Garden Club’s 10th annual garden walk Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES
/For The Daily News
As a gardener, have you ever wanted to take a peek into someone’s backyard garden? Maybe just curious to see and enjoy their plants? The League City Garden Club’s 10th annual Garden Walk will provide the opportunity to do precisely that with self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.
This year’s Garden Walk features six private gardens. These delightful hidden gems, as well as one of League City’s privately owned historic properties, show how life in League City has evolved over the generations.
