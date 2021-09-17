As a gardener, have you ever wanted to take a peek into someone’s backyard garden? Maybe just curious to see and enjoy their plants? The League City Garden Club’s 10th annual Garden Walk will provide the opportunity to do precisely that with self-guided tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25.

This year’s Garden Walk features six private gardens. These delightful hidden gems, as well as one of League City’s privately owned historic properties, show how life in League City has evolved over the generations.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

Locations

