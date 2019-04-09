Did you save the date yet for the Dickinson Historical Society’s 16th annual Wine & Roses Gala set to be from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 26 at the Dickinson Knights of Columbus Hall at 4132 E. 27th St. in Dickinson.
Historical society members are busy planning a fabulous time for all with a Taste of the Town showcasing local restaurants, music for dancing and listening pleasure by Mickey Hobbs, and great silent and live auction items such as an unforgettable dinner for 12 catered by Dickinson’s Marais Restaurant in the Historic Moody Mansion Family Dining Room in Galveston, date and menu to be selected, and heirloom place settings provided by the Dickinson Historical Society. What a great treat for your special friends, or a family celebration or an office holiday party. Maybe you’d like to bid on a family membership to the historic Bryan Museum, a golf package, or sport memorabilia. Did you save the date — as we’re sure you’ll want to bid on these and other items on the auction table.
Gala proceeds fund the society’s projects of education, restoration and preservation particularly after the Hurricane Harvey flood and damage suffered by the museum display cases, and to help with the relocation of the historic Dickinson Seed Store, donated by the Yates family, onto the site of the Historic Railroad Center. The society’s mission is to preserve and honor the heritage of the Dickinson area, recognizing that by sharing and celebrating our diverse roots and history, we enrich the lives of our residents, and help shape the future of our community. We hope you saved the date, as your support is so important to this mission.
Even if you didn’t save the date, but would just like to be a part of the fun, it’s not too late. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve your tickets early online at www.dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or by calling us at 281-534-4367. Leave a message if we’re not there, and your call will be returned. Tickets are also available by mail at 218 FM 517 W., Dickinson, TX, 77539, and at the door the night of the event. We are a 501 (c)(3) organization. Different levels of sponsorships are also available and can be viewed on our website.
We know you have now saved the date and we look forward to seeing everyone at the gala.
+++
If you go
WHAT: 16th annual Wine & Roses Gala
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. April 26
WHERE: Knights of Columbus Hall at 4132 E. 27th St. in Dickinson
INFO: Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at www.dickinsonhistoricalsociety.org or by calling 281-534-4367
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.