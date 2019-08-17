This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Silver and Ripley.
Silver is a very sweet kitty, and a little younger than a year old. Her original adopters didn’t want her anymore, much to our surprise, as she appears to be a “purrfect” feline. Silver is tidy and always uses her litter box. Silver is a precious “puddy” cat who enjoys being petted and brushed. She’s on the tiny side for an adult cat, and as the saying goes, “good things come in small packages.”
Ripley is a pit bull terrier mix about 2 years old. She’s a quiet, calm dog with beautiful manners. Ripley lounges during the day patiently while she awaits a human to come share their life with her, but sadly she keeps being overlooked. She’s about 55 pounds; however, you wouldn’t know it by her extremely gentle nature and kind soul. Ripley is a gem who deserves a wonderful home, so please consider adopting her. She would make a fantastic companion and has unconditional love to give.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
