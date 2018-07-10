The Galveston Arts Center will present three solo exhibitions opening Saturday at 2127 Strand St. in Galveston.
Doors will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with artist talks beginning at 6:30 p.m.
In the first-floor gallery, Timothy Harding’s exhibition “Unfurled” includes works that explore the fluid relationship between pictorial space and the three-dimensional realm through hardedge geometric patterns and manipulated surfaces. In the second floor 1878 Gallery, Susannah Mira transforms the metal mesh of used air filters into an installation for the exhibition “Lighter than Air.” Kalee Appleton’s exhibition, “Supplementary Scenes,” explores the objectivity of idealized landscapes and utopian worlds depicted in the photographic backdrops commonly used in mainstream photography studios. These exhibitions will remain on view through August 19.
Harding’s work navigates spatial relationships between drawing, painting, and sculpture, through dimensional paintings and sculptural installations. His work engages the viewer through the familiarity of controlled line and shape, while containing gestural and physical distortions that evoke a sense of something gone awry.
Mira uses commercial side-stream as her starting point, transforming piles of excess material into sculpture. In manipulating repetitive, geometric units into organic shapes, Mira reinstates the logic of nature into a production cycle that emphasizes profits over planetary stewardship. Her installation employs the metal mesh of used air filters in pieces that appear to float exuberantly in space. The artist adds depth to these delicate forms by employing the brash palette used to designate various workplace hazards. For Mira, these elements serve as a signal to remain conscious of environmental issues, particularly in a political landscape that diminishes their importance.
Appleton’s work deals with the nature and materiality of photography through the enduring tradition of landscape photography. Like many photographs throughout history, these objects force viewers to question truth and contemplate the mechanical nature of photography, as the pure purpose of these backdrops is to exist as a false contextual object in the aid of transporting a sitter to an idealized world. The imagery produced not only acts as a supplemental scene to a portrait, but also exists to fulfill the desires of the commissioners and sitters of the portrait.
Appleton skews and distorts perceptions of space, transforming these backdrops into the sculptural subjects of her photographs. The medium is further pushed into the sculptural realm with irregularly shaped frames. Imagery either responds to the grain of the wood frame or follows the perimeter of the folded landscape, pulling the photograph from the gallery wall while depicting the 3D altered landscape on a 2D surface.
Admission is free. For information, visit www.galvestonartscenter.org or call 409-763-2403.
