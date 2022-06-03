Poolside, friends and family enjoy celebrating the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter. Front: Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter. Standing are Georgia Barzilay, Denise Roller, Mary Dickson, Cynthia Smith and Deborah Laine.
The guys soak up the sun on the fishing pier at the home of Kyle and Mary Dickson at Moses Lake in Texas City as they celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Center. Sitting are Bob Senter and Clark Senter. Standing are John Smith, Kyle Dickson, Ami Barzilay, David Laine and Thom Roller.
Poolside, friends and family enjoy celebrating the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter. Front: Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter. Standing are Georgia Barzilay, Denise Roller, Mary Dickson, Cynthia Smith and Deborah Laine.
CARLA PEOPLES/For the Daily News
The guys soak up the sun on the fishing pier at the home of Kyle and Mary Dickson at Moses Lake in Texas City as they celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Center. Sitting are Bob Senter and Clark Senter. Standing are John Smith, Kyle Dickson, Ami Barzilay, David Laine and Thom Roller.
Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter celebrate their upcoming nuptials at a May 14 gathering at the home of Kyle and Mary Dickson on Moses Lake in Texas City.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Happy moms gather to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Center. From left are Mary Henderson,Clark Senter, Michelle Olvera, Angela Gutierrez and Jenny Senter.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shelby Scoggins, Leslie Gandy, Bob Senter, Sloane Gandy, Lindsey Scoggins, Clark Senter and Jenny Senter stand at a celebration for Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter’s upcoming nuptials.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Mary Dickson, Jenny Senter and Georgia Barzilay celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera and Clark Senter at the Texas City home of Kyle and Mary Dickson on Moses Lake.
As the sun began to set on Moses Lake in Texas City on May 14, a very magical evening was unfolding at the stately lakeside home of Kyle and Mary Dickson.
The Dicksons opened their home for a celebration of the upcoming nuptials of Michelle Olvera, and Clark Senter. Co-hosting the wedding shower with the Dicksons were Georgia and Ami Barzilay, Deborah and David Laine, Denise and Thom Roller and Cynthia and John Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.