This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Linda Lee and Bee.
Linda Lee is a 2-year-old female brown torbie who has been with us since April. She’s a super sweet kitty with slight “special needs.” Because of a genetic deformity, one of her rear legs is short, stumpy and twisted upside down. This doesn’t cause her any pain and doesn’t slow her down, but will require her to be an indoor only cat. Linda Lee has no problem using the litter box and has an outgoing and loving personality.
Meet Bee, our 4-year-old boxer mix. Bee has received excellent reviews on her recent Home Depot excursion and made many friends, as she is well behaved and very sociable. She currently has a bunk mate, so we know she does get along with some dogs, and doesn’t appear to react aggressively to other dogs as they walk by her kennel. Bee doesn’t require much, an occasional pet, a few treats, and she will love you unconditionally.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
