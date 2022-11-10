Galveston Folk Family Concerts has moved to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St.. First up at 7 p.m. Saturday is Dana Cooper. The Nashville resident is promoting his latest effort in a 50-plus-year career, the unflinching “I Can Face the Truth.”
Space Center Houston’s spectacular holiday wonderland, Galaxy Lights, returns 6-10 p.m. Saturday and runs through New Year’s Day.
Starting today and running through Dec. 23, the immersive Polar Express experience based on Chris Van Allsburg’s popular children’s book returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place.
Pirate School: Sea Dreams! Professor Billy Bones, aka actor David Engel, will be at University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., 2 p.m. Sunday.
All Aboard: Straight from the North Pole, The Polar Express is back on the island. Starting today and running through Dec. 23, the immersive experience based on Chris Van Allsburg‘s popular children’s book returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, for an hour-long journey to meet Santa, complete with cookies and hot chocolate served by dancing chefs. Look closely and you might recognize actors from the nearby Island ETC. theater as characters from the story. Tickets run $30-$100; see GalvestonRRMuseum.com.
Truth Teller: After hosting close-up concerts at their Huntsville home for 20 years, Pam and James Johnson have rebranded as Galveston Folk Family Concerts and moved to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St.. First up at 7 p.m. Saturday is Dana Cooper, no stranger to the area after his long-running partnership with Texas troubadour Shake Russell. The Nashville resident is promoting his latest effort in a 50-plus-year career, the unflinching “I Can Face the Truth.” Food and drink available, but ByO booze; $25 donation suggested.
Hit the Lights:Space Center Houston‘s spectacular holiday wonderland, Galaxy Lights, returns 6-10 p.m. Saturday and runs through New Year’s Day. New this year is the Deep Space Backyard, a perfect place to post up and take in the crystal fireworks coming alive in a colorful 40-foot display of cascading lights. All the familiar Galaxy Lights features will be back as well, on brand for perhaps the most awe-inspiring holiday attraction this side of Jupiter. Tickets start at $19.95; see spacecenterhouston.com.
Stop and Shop: After hosting more than 50 vendors last year, the Texas City Garden Club returns for its 50th annual holiday market 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Ave. N. The plant sale and baked goods will go quickly, so go early. Between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. that same day, a similar scene will go down on the island as the Moody Mansion Community Market returns to the home of the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway. Guests are invited to explore the mansion as a bonus.
Main Squeeze: A three-time Grammy winner, San Antonio accordion maestro Sunny Sauceda will headline Tejano Music Fest on Sunday at the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave. J.R. Gomez and Los Conjunto Bandits and DJ Jammin’ Jesse will start warming up the crowd at 2 p.m. Keep the little ones occupied at the Kids Craft Corner, and step up for line-dancing lessons from 7-8 p.m.
Take the Fifth: A towering masterpiece of the early 20th century, Gustav Mahler‘s Fifth Symphony transforms his love for soon-to-be wife, Alma, into music of transcendent beauty and stormy passions. Sunday at 4 p.m., the Fifth will be the centerpiece of the Galveston Symphony Orchestra and conductor Trond Saeverud‘s Masterworks II program at The Grand 1894 House, 2020 Postoffice St. Also on the bill is Elegies for Violin and Orchestra, a world premiere by ex-Galveston resident Braxton Blake, here featuring Galveston symphony concertmaster Christina LeBlanc. Tickets are $25-$40 at thegrand.com.
Ahoy, Matey! The next National Talk Like a Pirate Day isn’t until September, but maybe your kids can pick up a few pointers at Pirate School: Sea Dreams! Professor Billy Bones, aka actor David Engel, will be at University of Houston-Clear Lake’s Bayou Theater, 2700 Bay Area Blvd., 2 p.m. Sunday to show the lil’ landlubbers the finer points of sword-fighting, plundering and seeking buried treasure. As the only one there actually wearing a pirate ship, he’ll be easy to spot. Tickets, $15 for adults and $5 for kids, available at uhcl.universitytickets.com.
Family Fun: Just in time for actual fall weather, Holy Family Catholic School, 2601 Ave. N, will hold its annual Fall Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Activities include a bounce house, climbing wall, lollipop tree, ring and bean-bag toss, fishing games and face painting — for grownups too; plus a cake wheel, bingo, wine pull and silent auction. Full disclosure: my son is a second-grader at Holy Family — come help us out.
