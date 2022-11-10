All Aboard: Straight from the North Pole, The Polar Express is back on the island. Starting today and running through Dec. 23, the immersive experience based on Chris Van Allsburg‘s popular children’s book returns to the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place, for an hour-long journey to meet Santa, complete with cookies and hot chocolate served by dancing chefs. Look closely and you might recognize actors from the nearby Island ETC. theater as characters from the story. Tickets run $30-$100; see GalvestonRRMuseum.com.

Truth Teller: After hosting close-up concerts at their Huntsville home for 20 years, Pam and James Johnson have rebranded as Galveston Folk Family Concerts and moved to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 502 Church St.. First up at 7 p.m. Saturday is Dana Cooper, no stranger to the area after his long-running partnership with Texas troubadour Shake Russell. The Nashville resident is promoting his latest effort in a 50-plus-year career, the unflinching “I Can Face the Truth.” Food and drink available, but ByO booze; $25 donation suggested.

Hot tip? Email thephantomtx@gmail.com

