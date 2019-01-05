Entries for the 24th annual Grand Kids Festival Banner contest will be taken Monday through Feb. 1.
“Ocean Life” is the 2019 theme, and the competition is open to Galveston County students in grades K-8 in four grade categories. Winning entries will be displayed in the downtown Cultural Arts District on Postoffice Street in Galveston.
Winners from each of the grade categories will recreate their designs on banners to be hung from light posts throughout The Grand Kids Festival site. Winners of the contest also will receive a Grand Kids Festival T-shirt and a set of greeting cards printed with their winning design. The painted banners will be featured in Edna’s Room at The Grand 1894 Opera House as part of the March 9 ArtWalk. All winning painted banners will be displayed for ArtWalk and the artists will be recognized.
The Grand Kids Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 on 20th ad 23rd streets on Postoffice St.
Sponsors for the 2019 Festival (to date) include: Jamail Galveston Foundation, Kathrine McGovern, The Permanent Endowment Fund of Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church, Yaga’s Children’s Fund, Houston Family Magazine, CenterPoint Energy, Texas Commission on the Arts, and the Park Board of Trustees of the city of Galveston, as well as many friends of the festival and in-kind donors.
For more information, visit www.grandkidsfestival.com or email spiel@thegrand.com.
(0) comments
