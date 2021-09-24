The two-day sixth annual Firefighter Games kicked off on 6th Street in downtown Texas City on Sept. 17. The free, public event hosted by the city of Texas City provided up-close, action-packed competitive activities for children small and not-so-small to see the firefighters in action and for those brave enough to bring out their “inner “firefighter” to join in the friendly competitions.

There was much to see and do at the games, a fantastic end-of-summer fun-filled event with something for everyone to enjoy. Families, with their children in tow, looked on with childish delight and glee as the firefighters, in full gear, started up the shiny red firetrucks in full operation mode, horns blaring.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

