Sheila Meritt, left, and Kasey Warren, with Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County, welcome visitors to their CASA booth at the Texas City sixth annual Firefighter Games held on 6th Street in downtown Texas City on Sept. 17 through Sept. 18.
Making the scene at the Texas City sixth annual Firefighter Games and representing HCA Houston Healthcare Mainland are, from left, Liana Lerma, executive assistant; Julie Rosser, administrative assistant; and Lauren Muehr, director of advanced clinical operations.
The mint-condition old Ford was one of many antique cars on display at the Texas City sixth annual Firefighter Games held on 6th Street in downtown Texas City on Sept. 17-18.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES
/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
The beautifully restored old fire engine was a crowd-pleaser at the Texas City sixth annual Firefighter Games held on 6th Street in downtown Texas City on Sept. 17-18.
The two-day sixth annual Firefighter Games kicked off on 6th Street in downtown Texas City on Sept. 17. The free, public event hosted by the city of Texas City provided up-close, action-packed competitive activities for children small and not-so-small to see the firefighters in action and for those brave enough to bring out their “inner “firefighter” to join in the friendly competitions.
There was much to see and do at the games, a fantastic end-of-summer fun-filled event with something for everyone to enjoy. Families, with their children in tow, looked on with childish delight and glee as the firefighters, in full gear, started up the shiny red firetrucks in full operation mode, horns blaring.
