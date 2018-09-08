The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tiffany.
Tiffany is a sweet and energetic young dog who is probably a year old. She knows sit, and is very attentive, so she’ll be easy to train. Tiffany would love an adopter who is active and likes to go for walks or play ball.
If you’d like to meet Tiffany, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., or call 281-996-3390 for more information. Tiffany’s adoption fee is just $50 and her adopter will receive a veterinarian exam, vaccines, heart worm testing, a microchip, and spay surgery — more than $350 in services.
