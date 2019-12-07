During the month of December, Rosenberg Library will exhibit an antique flower vase, which was given to the library in December 1905 by an anonymous donor.

On December 16, 1905, — 114 years ago — Galveston Daily News published an article titled “Flower receptacle has found its way into Rosenberg Library.” The story notes that several days before, a beautiful Japanese-style vase has “appeared” at the library, and that the identity of the donor remained a mystery to the staff.

