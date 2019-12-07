Early 20th century photograph of the library decorated for the holidays. The Children’s Department featured a Christmas tree with garland on the mantel, as well as a pair of Hanukkah menorah on the bookcases.
Early 20th century glazed pottery vase featuring a raised iris motif. It was presented to the library as a Christmas gift by an anonymous donor in December 1905.
During the month of December, Rosenberg Library will exhibit an antique flower vase, which was given to the library in December 1905 by an anonymous donor.
On December 16, 1905, — 114 years ago — Galveston Daily News published an article titled “Flower receptacle has found its way into Rosenberg Library.” The story notes that several days before, a beautiful Japanese-style vase has “appeared” at the library, and that the identity of the donor remained a mystery to the staff.
