The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Demi and Polo.
Demi is our treasure cat at the Galveston Island Humane Society. She’s an adorable 6-month-old short-haired black and white tuxedo cat with soft yellow eyes. She arrived in July and has only know the shelter as home. Demi is now a bobtail cat after losing her tail and toe to an injury. She’s a devoted cat who loves people. Come meet darling Demi who would love to wake up Christmas morning under your tree.
Polo is one of our newest pups here at the Galveston Island Humane Society. Polo is 2 years old weighing about 45 pounds. Polo is as sweet as could be and loves to be petted and talked to. He’s a handsome boy with beautiful color and markings plus is a quick learner and smart. He has the beauty and the brains. Polo would love to “be home for the holidays.” Come meet our dear boy and you’ll be guaranteed to fall in love.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
