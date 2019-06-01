This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Rosco and Precious.
Rosco (ID A017216) is quite the celebrity around the center. Known for his iconic cuddles and trademark smile, Rosco steals the hearts of everyone who meets him. This fluffy boy knows commands like “sit,” shows signs of house-training, and does wonderfully on a leash. Want to know more? Come by and visit this guy. Rosco is a young adult, Shepherd mix.
Precious (A017058) is a domestic short hair with an orange tabby coat. Precious has a quizzical look on her face and is all shades of gold. Her tabby “M” is dark to match the rings on her tail. Precious is playful, curious and friendly after proper introductions. She may even know how to curtsey. Precious is about 2 years old, bags packed, and ready to start on her next adventure — a forever home of her own.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Rosco and Precious are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
