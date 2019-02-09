During the month of February, Rosenberg Library will exhibit items related to the naval battleship USS Texas.
Commissioned in 1895, USS Texas was the first American battleship built by the United States government. She was named in honor of the state of Texas. The battleship Texas was outfitted with the most sophisticated armaments of the day and was designed to optimize defensive strength.
Early in her history, USS Texas gained a reputation as an unlucky ship due to a string of mishaps including grounding, flooding and crew deaths. The multitude of accidents earned her the nickname “Old Hoodoo.”
The battleship made several visits to the Port of Galveston during the late 19th century, including a visit in February 1897. Thousands flocked to the island to tour the vessel and attend a variety of festivities. Gov. Charles Allen Culberson presented USS Texas with a silver service on behalf of the citizens of Texas. Living up to her cursed reputation, the vessel ran aground on a mud bank while in Galveston and had to be pulled out with a tug before leaving the port.
Despite some initial setbacks, USS Texas proved to be an effective naval battleship, successfully blockading the coast of Cuba during the Spanish-American War. She was decommissioned in 1911 when a new naval battleship — the second USS Texas — was being built. That vessel served during both World War I and World War II. The second USS Texas was decommissioned in 1948 and was converted into a museum located along the Houston Ship Channel near the San Jacinto Battleground. She was the first naval battleship to be declared a United States Historic Landmark.
