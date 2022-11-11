Left to right Caitlin Walley-Pierce, Judd Gottlieb, and her mom, Paula Walley, manned their booth at the recent Bow-Wow-Meow Bayou Luau clear the shelter and fundraising event held at Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center.
Left to right Matt Schwader, treasurer, and Thuy Thai Gottlieb, president of Bayou Friends Forever, along with Linda McMahan, a board member, Ed Boks, executive director of Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center, Amy Elliott, secretary of Bayou Friends Forever and Collin Coker at the first Bow-Wow-Meow Bayou Luauheld Oct. 1.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Nina Baker, shelter manager/director of happiness, and Ed Boks, executive director at Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center, with one of their four-legged friends.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Left to right guitarist Rich Mercaldo, dancers Michelle “Mikala” Nino, Brandylyn “Alohalani” Hoskins and Titahi Austin; along with Alapaki Sarita Alimboyoguen Jr. and Brent “Kekoa” Champagne.
The nonprofit Bayou Friends Forever held its first Bow-Wow-Meow Bayou Luau clear the shelter and fundraising Oct. 1.
The authentic Hawaiian-style event featured hula dancers, a fire show, cuisine with all the delicious fixings and tasty desserts.
The luau, planned by Bayou Friends Forever and Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center, was to introduce the organizations to the community, raise money for the shelter and meet new friends.
Planning committee members Thuy Thai Gottlieb, Matt Schwader, Linda McMahan, Ed Boks, Amy Elliott and Collin Coker agreed on a unique, family friendly, action-packed event to draw people to the shelter, and they delivered.
The band Tropical Heat kicked things off in the early afternoon shade by serenading the audience with some sizzling music. Texas Aloha dancers Michelle “Mikala” Nino, Brandylyn “Alohalani” Hoskins and Titahi Austin wowed the audience with their rhythmic, hips-don’t-lie dance moves.
The dazzling fire show had the audience spellbound, while guitarists Rich Mercaldo, Alapaki Sarita Alimboyoguen Jr. and Brent “Kekoa” Champagne played some toe-tapping, hand-clapping music.
A photo booth with an exotic bamboo backdrop, silent auction, raffle and shopping at the vendors’ booths decked out in Hawaiian theme added to the fun.
The vision of Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center is “a day when animals are cherished and no longer need us for protection or shelter.”
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
