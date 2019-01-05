The Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Gerty and Grant.
Gerty is the sweetest boxer mix that you will ever meet. She’s roughly 2 years old and heart-worm negative. She enjoys snuggles and is very affectionate. She can be goofy in the best way, like a typical boxer. Gerty loves to play and would love a family to call her own. Stop by today to come and meet your new best friend, Gerty.
Tequila Sunrise is an extremely affectionate 8-month-old cat that has been in our care since the beginning of August. Tequila loves attention; he loves to be held and scratched on his chin and ears, but his favorite are belly rubs. Tequila also loves to cuddle with other cats and wears them out playing with them. Come meet him today and see if he can be your New Years kitty.
Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are still available for purchase. Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
