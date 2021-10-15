Pictured are the overseers of the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 session kick-off event at The Tremont House in Galveston — from left, Director of Membership at Galveston.com Lorraine Grubbs, Grand 1894 Opera House Manager/Volunteer Coordinator Carrie Davis and chamber President and CEO Gina Spagnola.
Enjoying the Galveston Leadership 2021-2022 session kick-off event at the Tremont House in Galveston are, from left, Daily News Advertising Manager Kristi Neal, Tony Alves and Mariah DaPron. {span} {/span}
From left: Beth Fingado, Jo Murton, Michael Lerner and Jennifer Kelso take part in the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022, which kicked off Sept. 24 at the famed Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
On hand for the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 kick-off event Sept. 24 at the Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston, are, from left, Susan Keeble, Lisa Dill, Joseph Miano, Susanna Mayberry and David Harris
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce kicked off its new session of the Leadership Galveston program at the famed Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston, on Sept. 24.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
From left, Chris Pruitt, Emily Goerty and Dena Walker take a break from activities at the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 session kick-off event for a photo.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
From left: Tracey Nowlin, Greg Truex, Synethia Dorsey, Jeff Ossenkop and Michelle Hay take part in the kick-off event for the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 session.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Participants in the Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 session partake of lunch and learning at the Sept. 24 kick-off event.
Under the direction of Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Director of Membership at Galveston.comLorraine Grubbs and Grand 1894 Opera House Manager/Volunteer Coordinator Carrie Davis, Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 kicked off on Sept. 24 at the famed Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.
For the next eight months, the elite group will meet once a month to study such topics as “Leadership Galveston Style,” which incorporates bonding with fellow classmates and emphasizes the value of teamwork; “Making Galveston Go,” which covers the landscape of city government, services and infrastructure and allows participants to have FaceTime visits with city leaders; and “Education Destination,” which is all about the educational opportunities offered on Galveston Island. The group also will visit the University of Texas Medical Branch, Texas A&M University at Galveston, Odyssey Academy and Galveston College.
