Under the direction of Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce, Director of Membership at Galveston.com Lorraine Grubbs and Grand 1894 Opera House Manager/Volunteer Coordinator Carrie Davis, Leadership Galveston 2021-2022 kicked off on Sept. 24 at the famed Tremont House, 2300 Ship’s Mechanic Row in Galveston.

For the next eight months, the elite group will meet once a month to study such topics as “Leadership Galveston Style,” which incorporates bonding with fellow classmates and emphasizes the value of teamwork; “Making Galveston Go,” which covers the landscape of city government, services and infrastructure and allows participants to have FaceTime visits with city leaders; and “Education Destination,” which is all about the educational opportunities offered on Galveston Island. The group also will visit the University of Texas Medical Branch, Texas A&M University at Galveston, Odyssey Academy and Galveston College.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

