This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Sheila and Sweetie.
Sweet Sheila (A013009) is a domestic short hair with a black tabby and white coat. Her delicate face features big eyes, a pink nose and sweet expression. Sheila is about a year-and-a-half old, flirty, playful and likes attention. Spend a while getting acquainted with this special little gal. She may be a tiny bit shy at first, but warms up quickly.
Meet the dog that is so sweet it was incorporated into her name, Sweetie (A010454). She is a lovely girl, spayed and microchipped and ready for a forever home. She has the most adoring facial expressions with a soft caramel coat with dark accents. This is paired with a tender disposition, a charming personality and a goofy playful side. This amazing girl would make the perfect addition to one lucky home.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Sheila and Sweetie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
